These days, our lives are driven by events noted on the calendar. We struggle to keep up with our commitments at times. When we take a minute to notice a late blooming rose or witness a doe and her twins traversing the property in the early morning hours, we increase our chances for pure joy and happiness. In our neck of the woods, nature rocks!
News From The River House:
Now through Oct. 1, Gallery show – “Beauty and Melancholy” by Rick McCleary. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the creative photographs that Rick has shared with TRH. His vision for capturing just the right moment inspires us all.
Sat., Sept. 24, Art-For-All, noon-3 p.m. This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Sun. Sept. 25, Herb Club, 1:30-2:30 p.m. This monthly club is a family friendly event, which features a discussion led by a local herbalist. Tea tasting and recipe sharing are included in this hands-on event.
Sun. Sept. 25, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music. This is a free event, open to participants 12 and older.
Mon. Sept. 26, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., $10 per person and registration is available through TRH website. All levels welcome; class size limited to 8 participants.
Wed. Sept. 28, Otter’s Art Club, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Come out and join in the fun geared toward children 6 and up. Each month art projects will be created based on different artists. The September meeting will focus on Hilma af Klint and automatic drawing techniques.
Sat. Oct. 1, Volunteer Workday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Time to spruce up The River House. Many areas are open for participation including weeding, painting, organizing, staining and decorating. Refreshments will be provided. All ages welcome to help! Contact Beth Reese at beth.reese218@gmail.com for additional information.
Sat. Oct 1, Art-For-All, noon-3 p.m.
Sat. Oct. 1, Music Maker’s Recital, 2-4 p.m. Everyone welcome to attend this free event performed by students of the Cat and the Fiddle. Musical instruments included in the recital include guitar, piano, fiddle, banjo and ukulele. Donations received will support the future Music Makers Scholarship Program. Additional information available at www.thecatandthefiddlewv.com.
Sun. Oct. 2, River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Led by choral conductor and voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo of Honey Bee Music, this free event is open to participants 12 and older.
Mon. Oct. 3, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Fri. Oct. 7, Folk Life Series (#3) Seed Saving, 2-4 p.m. Alex and Zo owners of Fawns Head Grove are demonstrating how to grow plants without buying seeds. There will be hands on demonstrations a well as a discussion on how to save seeds native to our biodiversity. This is a free event; everyone welcome to attend.
Sat. Oct. 8, Art-For-All, noon-3 p.m.
Mon. Oct. 10, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Looking ahead: Sat. Oct. 15, Artisans Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
The library is looking for new friends. Friends support the community and hold fundraisers to assist the library with much needed supplies. Lifetime dues $20 for single, $30 for couples. Stop by the library for an application.
The library continues to work on compiling photos and stories about Capon Bridge in the early days. If you have anything you would like to contribute, please drop it off by the library or contact Shirley Davy, Secretary, at 304-813-4638 or at their website, randsservicesinc@frontier.com.
The library is a drop off point for The Amazing Grace Food Pantry. Non-perishable food items needed include canned goods and boxed foods. The library is also a drop off point for the HC Animal Shelter.
The library has resumed preschool story time on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Parents are required to accompany their children.
Book Club meets the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is “What Matters Most” by Luanne Rice.
New books: Adults: “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner; “Fear Thy Neighbor” by Fern Michaels; “Wrong Place, Wrong Time” by Gilliam McAllister; “House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager; “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods; “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva; “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline; and “Rizzoli & Isles – Listen to Me” by Tess Gerritsen.
Recurring Events:
Every Sunday, Capon Bridge Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., located in the parking lot adjacent to the Bent River Trading Company, 3463 Northwestern Pike.
First Tues. of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wed. of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library
Wed. Sept. 28, Ruriteen Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center (CBCC)
Thurs. Sept. 29, Ruritan Board Meeting, CBCC
Sat, Oct. 1, Spaghetti Dinner, American Legion Post 137, 5-8 p.m., $8 a plate. All proceeds go to the building fund.
Mon. Oct. 3 & 10, UMC Group 2 Meeting, 2-3:30 p.m., CBCC
Mon. Oct. 3 & 10, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., CBCC
Tues. Oct. 4 & 11, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., CBCC
Tues. Oct. 11, Town Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall Building
