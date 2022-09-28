Linda Hill Capon Bridge

These days, our lives are driven by events noted on the calendar.  We struggle to keep up with our commitments at times.  When we take a minute to notice a late blooming rose or witness a doe and her twins traversing the property in the early morning hours, we increase our chances for pure joy and happiness.  In our neck of the woods, nature rocks!

News From The River House:

