We are losing some of our lifetime residents in the Capon Bridge/Highview area. Richard Timbrook passed away at his home on June 16. He was a well-known and respected figure around the “Bridge.” He was a graduate of Romney High School, Class of 1962. Sympathy is extended to his wife Kitty and family and friends.
Blane Wolford, a resident of Capon Bridge and a graduate of Capon Bridge High School, Class of 1952, passed away. Blane and his wife Carolyn raised their children in the area, and his presence will be missed. We offer our sympathy for the loss of the head of their family to Carolyn and their children. Wayne Strother of Winchester also passed away Friday, June 17. Wayne was born in Capon Bridge and leaves behind many local ties. We sympathize with them and offer our condolences.
Juanita “Juanie” Ludwig of Capon Springs died at her home on June 21. I know the community is feeling her loss. We send love and prayers to her family and friends. She was a very special lady to me. Our relationship lasted many years, about 50, I believe. She was 94 years old and a treasured client to me, as well as a friend.
The Capon Bridge Methodist Charge welcomes Pastor Teresa Adams to our church community. She will be serving as pastor for Capon Bridge UM Church, North River Mills UM Church, Central UM Church and Capon Chapel UM Church. She will be filling the pulpits at all 4 churches on the charge. Former pastor Alanna McGuinn has retired.
Two weeks ago, I was startled by a phone message and later a tap on my door. A gentleman named John Caudy and his wife were given my name by the folks at the Capon Bridge Library. They had traveled from Ohio to Capon Bridge in search of family roots. The library sent him to me because of my Capon Chapel connection. He introduced himself and his wife, and explained that he was looking for the birthplace of James Caudy, a pioneer settler and Indian fighter of Hampshire County. He is a descendant of James Caudy and was looking for his gravesite and other information.
His parents had visited our area some 30 years ago and visited with me at Capon Chapel. They meant to return with their son John, but somehow it didn’t happen. His parents have passed away, and he made the trip in their honor. The Caudys intermarried with the Nixons and Pughs and many of them are buried at Capon Chapel. We visited the church and cemetery, then we went to the James Caudy gravesite on Capon River Road. It is located on “the buffalo farm” in the pasture. This area was once James Caudy’s home. We also visited the home of Captain David Pugh, just up the road, who is another relative.
Later that same evening, the Caudys attended a special meeting at the Capon Bridge Library and were warmly welcomed to the community. They were able to stay at the Basswood in Capon Bridge as they did their research. I will not recount the story of James Caudy and Caudy’s Castle in my column because it is such a well-known piece of local colonial history, I am sure you have already heard it. My time travel into the past was a wonderful way to spend the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.