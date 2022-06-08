Congratulations to all the 2022 graduates in the area, from pre-k, grade school, through high school and any other institute. It’s a rough and tough world out there and I wish you much success in whatever you endeavor.
Eli Embrey celebrated his birthday the 25th of May with a family get-together at his home.
Saturday before last, Daveigh Nutter of Fort Ashby visited with Rylee Koontz.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of John “Jake” Parry Jr. Jake passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 21, at UPMC Western Maryland.
Jake loved sports and played softball for several years and made many friends. He hung up his glove and turned to gold and made a new circle of friends. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Memorial Day, Michele and Matt Embrey and sons Alex and Eli had a surprise picnic. Those attending were Gig and Gale Smith, Randy, Wanda, Amanda, Rylee and Lana Koontz. It was grilled hamburgers, hotdogs and a lot of delicious side dishes. Everyone enjoyed the afternoon.
Norma Shanholtzer of Springfield would like for me to give her friends her new address and phone number: P.O. Box 216, 417 Herbert Ave., Smithburg, WV 26436. Cell: 304-303-8553.
She can be reached at this address after June 17. I wish her many blessings at her new location.
Greg Ginevan of Oldtown visited with the writer Thursday evening.
This past Saturday, Romney High School held their 104th alumni banquet and dance. It was held at the Augusta Fire Hall. The outstanding dinner was prepared by the Augusta Fire Company Auxiliary and served by the FFA members of Hampshire High, and they did an excellent job.
I got to attend this year with several others from my Class of 1965. Ray Brown and daughter of Pleasanton, Calif., flew in just for the occasion. Ray was so excited they could have it this year.
He may have been the only one from the Class of 1948, but he got to meet several other members of the alumni. I had a nice visit with him and Donna.
Norwood Haines was the only one from the Class of 1940, the oldest class. Everyone had a good time visiting with classmates and friends and looking forward to next year.
Haymaking season is in full swing. The fields look so pretty mowed off and the sweet, clean smell of hay is in the air.
