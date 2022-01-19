WVU Extension Agent Kelly Hicks has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award from the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals.
Hicks won out of many eligible WVU Extension 4-H agents who have served more than 15 years and have contributed significant service to the profession.
Hicks is an associate professor with the 4-H Youth Development Program Unit. County 4-H camp, 4-H community clubs, the county fair and Energy Express are the focus of her 20+ years of work in Hampshire County. She has also served the WVU Extension Service on numerous state teams and committees.
Hicks was recognized, along with many others across the United States, during the 2021 NAE4-HYDP Conference in Memphis, Tenn.
