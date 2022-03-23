Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group is holding a “Northwind” Storytelling Contest to commemorate the life of literary legend Gary Paulson. Youths aged 10 to 14, with the permission of their guardians, are invited to continue the adventure of Paulsen’s final novel. Judges will be looking for a unique voice and a strong sense of storytelling. Entries are open until April 1. Learn more about this opportunity at https://hampshirecopubliclib.com/writing-contests/.
The 2nd week of April is National Library Week. To celebrate, HCPL will be holding a book giveaway. Visit the circulation desk for a free ticket. There will be a gift basket for adults and one for children. One entry per patron. Here are some others ways you can celebrate National Library Week: Visit your local library, follow your library, ALA and I Love Libraries on social media and participate in the #MyLibrary campaign. Use the hashtag to share the connections you’ve made thanks to your library on Instagram, Twitter or the I Love Libraries Facebook page. The promotion starts at noon, April 3 and ends at noon, April 9. A randomly selected winner will receive a $100 gift card. Remember to tag your library in the post.
Do you want to help support your local library? Become a Friend of the Library. Friends are members of the community who support, extend and promote the services of the library. Their contributions make our community a better, more active place. If interested in joining, please stop by the Library or email library@hamcopl.org.
Looking for the perfect dress for your school dance? There are still plenty of free dresses to choose from, and Gina’s Soft Cloths is offering 20% discounts on dry cleaning and alterations. Thank you to everyone who has donated a dress.
On April 15, HCPL will be hosting an egg hunt. Drop by the library from 1 to 3 p.m. to search the library grounds for eggs filled with fun surprises.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
March 25, 2 p.m. – End of the 2022 Hampshire County Arts Council Spring Fine Arts Show.
March 29, 5:30 p.m. – Youth Night. Decorate your own wooden bookmarks.
April 5, 5:30 p.m. – LEGO Night. Build a replica of the Davis House or library.
April 9, 1:30 p.m. – STEM Activity. Crack open a real geode.
April 15, 1-3 p.m. – Egg Hunt.
