Capon Bridge has lost one of its oldest residents, Kathleen Crane. Sympathy is extended to her family and friends. She was one of the generation who got things done. She worked a public job for many years, was an active member of the Capon Bridge Christian Church, church fellowship, Hampshire County TOPS, Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Dept. Aux. and more. Her accomplishments would fill this column and much more. Kathleen was born in 1927 and passed away on May 22, 2022. Her loss leaves a huge hole in the community.
Capon Chapel UM Church held the annual memorial service on Sunday, May 24 at 2 p.m. The turnout was small. One by one, our cherished traditions are falling by the wayside. The pastor’s sermon was about remembering. It was an important message. The generations that preceded us made sacrifices for home, country, family and community. They deserve to be remembered on Memorial Day and other days as well. Together they built this country, with God’s help, and made it a great nation and a free country.
This Sunday, my sisters and I attended the memorial service held at Green Lane Cemetery in Delray. My maternal great grandparents and grandparents are resting there, as well as numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. The Delray community is rural with strong community ties. Their attendance was good and the speaker delivered an important message. I left the cemetery relieved to see their traditions intact.
We also celebrated the birthday of my sister, Joyce Oates. Carol Fultz, her daughter, Julie Greene, Joyce and myself enjoyed a late lunch at the Mexican restaurant in Augusta. Food and service were excellent; we will certainly visit them again.
Saturday, June 4, Hampshire County will remember the veterans of the Civil War with a tour of the trenches, the memorial ceremony at Indian Mound Cemetery and at 3 p.m., noted author Steve French will speak at the Taggart Hall Visitor Center. He will acquaint us with Benjamin Maloney, who was a member of McNeills Rangers. I am anxious to learn about this local soldier.
Several folks have been enquiring about the crop growing across the road from me. Andrew Seldon has planted blackberry bushes in the former pasture. They are well-tended and are growing and wrapping around the cables and posts put up for them. Soon they will be in bloom and then the berries set on. As children we used to pick blackberries under the power line and came home with our pails full of their delicious sweetness. We were always preceded by our 2 dogs, Domino and Fluff, who were on snake patrol. Blackberry pie and blackberry cobbler are 2 of the best things about the month of July. Embrace the season.
