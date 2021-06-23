County students graduate, excel at WVU
The Dean’s List includes 3,859 students who maintained a 3.5 or higher GPA. The University’s President’s List includes 2,990 students with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
More than 4,000 students graduated from WVU in four ceremonies held at Milan Puskar Stadium over 2 days in May.
Hampshire graduates include
From Romney: Marissa Coyle, Exercise Physiology; Nathan Coyle, Physical Therapy; Amanda Crawford, Nursing ; Parker Grace, Energy Land Management; Hannah Householder, Agribusiness Management; Marley Keister, Professional Pharmacy; Jodi Link, Social Work; Emily Powers, Nursing; Kellie Schroeder, Health Informatics and Information Management; Caroline Wylie, Sport Management; and Jimmy Zhang, Professional Pharmacy.
From Capon Bridge: Julia DeHaven, Legal Studies and Alec Oates, Accounting.
From Augusta: Amber Hott, Dental Hygiene; Makayla Kidner, Agricultural and Extension Education; Catlin Monroe, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Travis Veach, Agricultural and Extension Education; and Sierrah Wilt, Legal Studies.
From Green Spring: Mica Feller, Law, Public Administration.
From Levels: Kori Finnegan, Social Work.
From Purgitsville: Megan Helman, Literacy Education and Grant Sherman, Law .
From Yellow Spring: Natalie Spaid, Political Science
Hampshire’s residents on the WVU President’s list:
From Romney: Emily Butts, International Studies; Parker Grace, Energy Land Management; Hannah Lipps, Elementary Education; Kellie Schroeder, Health Informatics and Information Management; Nathan Wilson, Music Education; and Catherine Wylie, Interactive Design for Medi.
From Augusta: Christopher Fontana, Management; Makayla Kidner, Agricultural and Extension Education; and Catlin Monroe, Communication Sciences and Disorders.
From Springfield: Chloe Hibbs, Communication Sciences and Disorders and David Mayfield, Finance.
From Bloomery: Maria Myers, Nursing.
From Capon Bridge: Alec Oates, Accounting.
Hampshire’s residents on the various WVU Dean’s lists:
From Augusta: Kamden Ludwig, Sports and Adventure Media; Aidan Matko, Political Science; and Mason Roach, Business.
From Romney: Kaley McDermeit, Biochemistry; Alexis Ravenscroft, Chemistry; Kayla Whetzel, Marketing; and Lillian Buckley, Animal and Nutritional Sciences.
From Capon Bridge: Jordan Clark, Dental Hygiene.
From Springfield: Sarah Collett, Psychology.
From Rio: Lindsey Funk, Rio, Advertising & Public Relations.
From High View: Chance Johnson, Management Information Systems and Amy LaFollette, Printmaking.
From Bloomery: Rachel Killough, English
From Yellow Spring: Isaac Boyce, Mechanical Engineering.
Shenandoah honors local scholars
WINCHESTER — The 430 students who made the Shenandoah University President's List for the Spring 2021 semester includes 3 from Hampshire County.
Two more from Hampshire were among the 900-plus on the Dean’s List.
Alex Kimble and Trevor Shaffer of Augusta and Jennifer Doney of Romney attained a grade-point average of at least 3.90 to make the President’s List.
All 3 also made the Dean’s List, along with Kendra Kump of High View and Cassidy Hart from Paw Paw. The Dean’s List requires a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.