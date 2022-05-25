We got a little taste of summer this past weekend. Temperatures in the 90s. You had to get your kayaks out early, dust them off and head to the river, that is, if you have money for gas to get there.
Birthday wishes to those celebrating birthdays last week; Shirley Twigg’s big day was May 18, and Thelma Puffinburger celebrated her 94th birthday May 21.
This week’s birthday wishes go to Eli Embrey on May 25.
Michele Britton of Smithsburg visited with her mother Norma Shanholtzer in Springfield one day last week.
On Friday, the 13th, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee, Julie Wotring and daughter Skyler went to the Haunted Martinsburg Tour.
Here it is, Memorial Day coming up ahead, and the official opening of summer activities. Take time to remember and honor those for the reason we have this holiday, so be safe in whatever activity you have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.