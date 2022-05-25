Spotlight
Ten Hampshire County residents achieved academic honors during the Spring 2022 semester at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Earning President’s List honors, which requires completing 12 or more credit hours this spring with a 4.0 grade-point average, were Hampshire residents Crystal Goodwater, Lila Martin and Shelby Westfall.
Dean’s List recipients, earned for completing 9 or more credit hours with at least a 3.5 GPA, were Kimberly Carr, Patrick Lee and Cody Mumaw.
Merit List honorees, based on completing 6 or more credit hours this spring with at least a 3.25 GPA, included Jocelyn Barrett, Alysandra Goodwater, Shayla Hartman and Melissa Walker.
