How did you like the 1st 2 weeks of spring? They were a real bummer, weren’t they? I don’t know how many bland-dee-goes we had weekend before last. Last Tuesday, the temperature was 16 degrees in the morning. Thursday morning it was near 60. It has been like a see-saw, one day up, one day down. All springs must be alike because I remember writing just about the same thing year after year.
Dusty Twigg of Petersburg visited with Randy Koontz and Gig Smith one day last week.
I’m really behind on birthdays this year. Belated birthday wishes to Linda Landis. She celebrated on March 25. There were 9 altogether in the family who had March birthdays, so they all get together and have 1 big party.
Belated birthday wishes to former resident Joyce “Foley” Grant; her big day was April 3.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Gail “Emswiller” Foley. Gail’s husband Carl Foley Jr. called me and told me she passed away on Valentine’s Day of Covid. They were from here and after Carl Jr. retired from the Navy. They settled in North Carolina.
I really enjoyed going to the market last week. I saw a couple of old schoolmates, Jennie Mathias and Patty Wygal. Over in Cumberland, I ran into Roger Shanholtz. It was a good week to see friends I hadn’t seen for a long time, and they tell me they read my column.
If you are wondering what a bland-dee-go is, the generation before me is what they called windy, blowing snowstorms that last just a few minutes.
Can you believe it is going to be Easter in a couple weeks? Time is moving so fast and I’m moving so slow, but at least I’m moving. There are a lot of Lenten, Palm Sunday, sunrise and regular church services on Easter that are open this year; hope you can attend one or all the services. I wish each of you a very blessed Easter and grasp the real meaning of why we have Easter.
