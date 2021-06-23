Bethel UMC
Bethel United Methodist Church in Gore, Va., will hold its annual memorial service at 11 a.m. Sunday (June 27).
Mary Howard will provide special music.
Although there will be no meal, after the service will be a ceremony to honor confederate soldiers.
Bethel UMC is at Muse Road, about 2 miles south of U.S. 50 on Virginia Route 610.
Old Bethel canceled
Old Bethel Church has canceled its memorial service for 2021.
The church is on Bethel Church Road south of Romney.
Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Old Bethel Church and Cemetery, c/o Brenda J. Ganoe, 60 Grassy Lick Road, Romney, WV 26757.
Woodlawn cancels
The annual Woodlawn memorial service, held in Whitacre, Va., scheduled for June 6, has been canceled due to concerns about the spread of Covid-19. The service plans to return in 2022.
If you have a memorial service coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
