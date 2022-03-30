ROMNEY — The Cub Scouts of Pack 32, sponsored by Romney First United Methodist Church, continued a 7-year environmental service project tradition of building 16 bluebird boxes in late February, which were installed in March at the Hampshire and Central Hampshire parks.
Over the years, the Pack’s bluebird boxes have been installed on the grounds of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, the Martinsburg Veterans Administration hospital and Romney’s Depot Valley Park. In addition to installing the boxes, each fall the Scouts and their leaders clean out and maintain the boxes as needed. The bluebird box installation is just in time, as the bluebirds are already starting their nest building.
In other activities, over 50 Scouts, Leaders and family members spent an evening of fun and swimming-related advancement at the Wellness Center on March 18. This is the time of year when many of the Scouts complete their rank advancements, and at the March 23 pack meeting, over 170 Scout awards and recognitions were made.
Seventeen Scouts earned 1 or more rank advancements: Lion (Kindergarten) Kiera Adkins, Bob Krupka-Collins; Bobcat Hailey Bennett, Brieanna Wolverton; Tiger (1st grade) Hailey Bennett, Addi Krupka-Collins, Braeya Long, Jaxson Spalding, Phineas Timbrook; Wolf (2nd grade) Sadie Fields; Webelos (4th grade) Gage Fields, Archer Long, Ethan Stokes; and earning Cub Scouting’s highest rank, the Arrow of Light (5th grade) Roger Haines, Seth Haza, Bocki Heavner, Bruce Jewell, Nathaniel Stokes.
Additionally, several scouts earned Recruiter patches for recruiting the following 4 new Cub Scouts in March: Owen Hamilton, John Reed, Delilah Willitts, and Brieanna Wolverton.
Scouting is not only about the outdoors, and a number of Scouts from Pack 32 and other Scouting units took advantage of the Potomac State annual STEM festival on the snowy afternoon of March 25. The robotics and snake displays seemed to be the most popular activities.
Looking ahead, the Scouts plan to have a fishing derby in April, and already 7 Scouts have committed to attend overnight resident camp at Camp Independence in July.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield-Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwell elementary schools and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Pack Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at cell phone 703-477-5835 or look for Cub Scout Pack 32 online via www.BeAScout.org.
