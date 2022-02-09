Jackie Kerns of Springfield celebrated her birthday Jan. 24. Jackie’s grandson David Shanholtz and wife Penny and family honored her with a birthday party. The traditional party foods were served and several family members attended that hadn’t been together for a while. Everyone enjoyed the day.
There is not much going on, so there isn’t anything to write about. I suppose everyone is staying home, close to the stove. I know I am since it has been so cold.
Saturday of last week, Amanda Koontz visited with friends Chris and wife Monie Potter and daughter Olivia in Frederick.
Hope everyone remembers to get their sweetie something special for Valentine’s Day. You have a few days yet, so I wish everyone a happy Valentine’s Day.
