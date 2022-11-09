Slanesville Elementary School
SES will be having their veterans parade and assembly on Nov. 9 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The parade, assembly and refreshments are all sponsored by the school’s 5th grade class.
All veterans welcome, but RSVP by Nov. 5 to ensure ample seating, gifts, food, etc. Call 304-496-7069 if you are a veteran who would like to attend and who does not have a relative attending the school.
Capon Valley Ruritan
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding their veterans’ breakfast on Nov. 12, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. All veterans and their spouses will eat for free. The public is invited and a free-will offering will be collected to benefit the Hampshire County Veteran Association.
Slanesville Ruritan
Slanesville Ruritan Club presents their Veterans Day dinner celebration for free to local veterans and first responders, as well as their spouses.
The dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. Contact Kirston at 540-931-2756 to RSVP.
