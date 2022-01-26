Weekend before last, Suzy Snowflake was back in town. Tap, tap, rain at your windowpane and everything else outside. She dumped several inches of snow and plans to stay awhile, along with rain, ice, wind and extra-cold temperatures. I had -6 degrees Saturday morning. That was cold enough for me. I like the term “Suzy Snowflake;” she has a softer, gentle touch than Old Man Winter. He appears to be cold and harsh. Doesn’t matter what we call it, the end is the same. I’m sure we will be seeing more of Suzy.
I would like to extend sympathy to the family of Jim Mayhew. Jim passed away Monday, Jan. 10 at his home. Jim was a fair and honest person. We bought many a car from him. I remember several years ago, my family rode the Potomac Eagle dinner car and Jim and his wife Rosella and Bobby were at the table next to us. Needless to say, the trip was entertaining and lively and we all had a good time. Jim will be missed by his family and many friends.
Sympathy also to the family and friends of Catherine Twigg. Cathy passed away at home on Monday, Jan. 17 in Springfield. Cathy was from here, and will be missed by family and friends.
Sympathy also to those from here that have passed away in the last few days. I don’t write about anything if it isn’t public knowledge.
Saturday before last, Michele Britton and husband Eric of Smithburg visited with her mother Norma Shanholtzer in Springfield for the day.
This past Saturday, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee, Julie Wotring and daughter Skyler went to the movies to celebrate Skyler’s 12th birthday.
Groundhog Day is coming up, and Phil, or whatever his name will be, will give his forecast. Whatever he predicts. We will still have 6 weeks until spring.
Then there is Valentine’s Day. There should be no excuse we don’t have some kind of candy. It was out before Christmas got wrapped up. Until next time, try to stay warm and feed the birds.
