Thought for the day: change your thoughts and you change your world. – Norman Vincent Peale
There has been both rain and sunshine here in Rio today. It is time for flowers, planting and getting ready for summer. We were at Larry and Tina Ruckman’s today for Camden’s birthday. His birthday is on May 16. I cannot believe he is 5; he is already in school and growing up so fast. We wish him many more birthdays. His mom is Brittney Ruckman, and of course, he makes all of our world’s better each day.
Burl and Donna Charlton and yours truly enjoyed a wonderful dinner today at JJ’s Restaurant here in Rio.
Happy birthday to Ward and Gracie Simmons on May 23 and to anyone else that might have upcoming birthdays.
The Short Mountain South Subdivision lot owners had a workday this past Saturday. The men and women did the work, yours truly was picked up by 2 beautiful young ladies and joined them at noon for a covered dish lunch and hot dogs. We were at the house of Holly and Ward Simmons. Everyone enjoyed the fellowship.
Get well to all that are sick, and the deepest sympathy to all that have lost loved ones.
News is scarce, so if you have any news to share, please call Holly or I. Until next time, stay safe and God bless.
