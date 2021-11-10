When creative minds work together, extraordinary things happen. Such was the case of the Halloween festivities put together by The Capon Bridge Library and The River House. Both businesses reported the largest number of participants ever. As we look forward to the Christmas holidays, we will be treated to more of the same during the Light Up Capon Bridge Events. Let’s get out and celebrate our wonderful community.
Some events listed below may have been cancelled or postponed due to the Covid situation. Check the website or FB for confirmation that the event you wish to attend is still scheduled.
News From The River House: Closed Mon.-Wed.; Open Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Extended hours are in effect for concerts and other events.
Sat. Nov. 13 and 20, Art-For-All, 12-3 p.m. This is a free activity featuring different arts and crafts each week for all ages and abilities.
Sun. Nov. 14, Camera Club, 1-2 p.m. help session; 2-4 p.m. regular meeting. Come join in the discussion about today’s photography including tips and techniques. Attendees are invited to bring 3 recent photos for discussion. This is a free event, but donations are welcome.
Sun. Nov. 14 and 21, The River House Singers Choir Practice, 4-5 p.m. Sing along with others and learn vocal techniques from voice teacher Elizabeth Podsiadlo.
Mon. Nov. 15 and 22, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required and you must pay online. Classes will be held indoors in the café (masks optional). This is an all-level practice designed to help the body and mind.
Thurs. Nov. 18, Free Art Class: Gouache Painting, 5-6:30 p.m. Learn the basics of gouache painting. This class is for high school students ages 13 and older. Ten spaces available and you must register online. Snacks and supplies will be provided. Sponsored by FNB Bank.
Sun. Nov. 21, Poetry After Noon (Virtual), 2:30-4 p.m. Come join local poet John Berry for an afternoon of delightful poetry, including open mic of the spoken word. This event is free, but donations are appreciated.
Looking Ahead: Thurs. Nov. 25, Sketch Club (beginners), 4:30-5:30 p.m., (advanced) 6:30-8 p.m. These sessions will include warm-up activities as well as still life and model activities. Please bring a sketchbook and drawing materials of your choice.
Sun. Nov. 28, Herb Club, 1:30-3 p.m. This monthly meeting focuses on herbs and their practical applications in today’s world. Attendance is by registration only and this is a free event.
Friday, Dec. 3, Wreath Making Workshop, 2 sessions available, $20, includes materials. Must register online; Sat. Dec. 4 artisan’s market; Sat. Dec. 11, Quilt Show Art Opening and Meet the Artists; Sun. Dec. 19, Jolabookflod (book exchange).
News From The Capon Bridge Library: contact them at 304-856-3777 or visit their website at capon.bridge@martin.lib.wv.us. The library is open Mon. thru Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s Facebook page every Wed. at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
The library needs large kitchen trash bags, Lysol wipes, paper towels and printing paper.
The Library continues to be drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and the HC Animal Shelter. Non-perishable foods items are needed for the pantry, especially during the holidays. Don’t forget those animals in the shelter who need food, blankets, towels and of course, toys.
The library would like to thank everyone who attended the Halloween festivities. Many photos were taken and if you would like, you may contact the library to obtain a copy of your child’s photo.
The drawing for November will be a Thanksgiving Basket, including all the trimmings and a gift card. $1 per chance, or 6 for $5. The drawing will take space on Thurs. Nov. 18. Tickets available at the library or from a member of the Friends of the Library.
The Library will be closed on Thurs. Nov. 7 in honor of Veterans Day.
Tues. Nov. 16, Friends of the Library Meeting, 6-7 p.m.
Wed. Nov. 17, Book Club, 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month is, “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah.
New Books: “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham; “Complications” by Danielle Steel; “Riverbend Gap” by Denise Hunter; “The Chanel Sisters” by Judithe Little; “Furious Sailing into Terror” by Jeffrey James Higgins; “Good Company” by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney; “Chasing Manhattan” by John Gray; “Night Music” by Jojo Moyes; and “Appalachian Daughter” by Mary Jane Salyers.
Community Events
Wed. Nov. 10, 17 & 24, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thurs. Nov. 11, Veterans Day Free Lunch, American Legion Post 137, Capon Bridge, noon to 3 p.m. On this day, don’t forget to take an opportunity to thank all those military members who have sacrificed for our freedom.
Sat. Nov. 13, Christmas Craft Bazaar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mountain View Assembly of God (top of Cooper Mountain). Many crafts and vendors including Strite’s Donuts between 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Benefits Relay for Life and Missions.
Sat. Nov. 13, Veterans Breakfast, 7:30-10 a.m., Capon Valley Ruritan, Yellow Spring. Veterans and their spouses are invited to attend.
Sat. Nov. 13, Capon Bridge Community Center Yard Sale, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Mon. Nov. 15 & 22, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Looking Ahead: Sat. Dec. 4, Light Up Capon Bridge, including The Christmas Parade and Lighting Up the Green Bridge. The Christmas Tree Forest (located at the library) will be open from Dec. 4 – Jan. 1. More details to be provided soon.
Fri. Dec. 12, Karaoke with Tony Sealock, Capon Bridge American Legion Post 137.
The Community Dinners have been canceled until further notice.
For vaccine information, visit their website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding COVID 19 vaccination appointments.
