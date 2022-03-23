Jesus loves me, this I know, though my hair is white as snow.
Though my sight is growing dim, still He bids me trust in Him.
Yes, Jesus loves me.
Though my steps are oh, so slow,
With my hand in His, I’ll go.
On through life, let come what may,
He’ll be there to lead the way.
Yes, Jesus loves me.
Thought: “Jesus loves me.” So true.
Today is a little chilly; it is only 53 degrees in Rio this Sunday afternoon. Sunday was the 1st day of spring.
After church today, Burl and Donna Charlton and yours truly went to J.J.s restaurant in Rio and had lunch. The food was really good.
Our deepest sympathy to the Jimmy Billmeyer family. Jimmy Billmeyer died last night (March 19), but no further details are known at this time. Also, extending sympathies to the Noah Jack Michael family in the Kirby/Rio area. There have been a few deaths in Delray recently as well; those families also have our deepest sympathies. There has been so much sadness.
There hasn’t been much news: schools are open for regular classes and Covid has settled down some. Everything is getting somewhat back to normal. Spring is in the air, Easter flowers are blooming and some folks have mowed their yards.
Happy belated birthday wishes to Derek Dove on March 1, Wendy Staggs on March 4 and Tammy Dove on March 6. Happy birthday to Holly Simmons on March 26; Brenda Daugherty on March 29 and to anyone else having a birthday soon.
Happy anniversary to Ward and Holly Simmons on March 19, and to all of those currently celebrating anniversaries.
Until next time, stay healthy, enjoy every minute and God bless all.
