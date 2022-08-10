AUGUSTA — Members of Boy Scout Troop 32 cleaned the fairgrounds this week for the 21st year.
The Scout and his family and the leader cleaned the fairgrounds all fair week ending with Sunday, July 31, 2022. This will be our last year as our troop has dwindled in size and the fairgrounds is in need of a bigger group.
We are thankful for the opportunities we were granted through annual Augusta Ruritans donations in exchange for the cleanups.
We have been able to take our boys to Thailand, England, Scotland, Ireland, and back again to England, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Japan and China – all these to World Scout Jamborees.
We also took them on a cruise to go snorkel the Bahaman reefs. We hope with this fundraiser and a few others to be able to attend the World Scout Jamboree in SaeManGeum, South Korea. It takes 4 years of planning to be able to raise the funds needed to go as World Scout Jamboree visitors. This is an opportunity that our Boys have always had if they wanted to work hard.
We are thankful that the Ruritans gave us this job when I asked if they had anything we could do to raise the funds for the Thailand Jamboree and have persisted for 21 years —years that our boys have learned that if you work hard you can attain your dreams and at the same time teaching them work ethics.
This week brought tragedy to my family as my husband passed. I want to thank everyone who stepped up on that day, July 28, and helped my Scout and his family to complete the task for the day while I took care of my husband.
I will be forever grateful to the 4-H and everyone else who helped, you are all outstanding. Thank you to everyone who spoke kindly to me and my daughter, it really shows the character of Hampshire County citizens.
I would like to thank all the Ruritans for the 21 years they have allowed us to clean the fair. I truly hope that the next group will love the fair as much as we did and that they will do a great job in keeping it clean.
(0) comments
