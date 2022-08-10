Troop 32 fair

Troop 32 cleans up after the weeklong fair.

AUGUSTA — Members of Boy Scout Troop 32 cleaned the fairgrounds this week for the 21st year.

The Scout and his family and the leader cleaned the fairgrounds all fair week ending with Sunday, July 31,  2022. This will be our last year as our troop has dwindled in size and the fairgrounds is in need of a bigger group.

