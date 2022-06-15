Hampshire trio earn PSC honors
Three Hampshire County residents were honored during Potomac State College’s 82nd recognition day awards ceremony this spring.
Emily Ratliff, an elementary education major from Augusta, received the Mauzy-Harris History Award, which was created by Pittsburgh Businessman Sydney Harris in honor of former history professor and dean of Potomac State College, Frank Mauzy.
The Outstanding Sophomore Agriculture award went to Angela Fagga from Romney, who is majoring in pre-veterinary medicine.
The Don S. Starcher Outstanding Freshman Agriculture and Forestry award went to Sarah Sions, a wildlife and fisheries resources management major from Purgitsville.
Eastern graduates 13 from Hampshire
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is recognizing its graduates for the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 terms.
Fall 2021 Hampshire County graduates are: Brooklyn Boyce, associate in arts and allied halth certificate; Crystal Goodwater, AAS board of governors; Shelly Skipper, AAS board of governors; Jordan Stutzman, associate in arts ; and Christy Vickery, AAS board of governors.
Spring 2022 Hampshire County graduates are: Tanner Bennett, AAS business management; Crystal Goodwater, associate in arts; Shayla Hartman, AAS nursing; Cody Mumaw, AAS automotive technology; Samantha Scamehorn, allied health certificate; Mark Veach, AAS information technology; Melissa Walker, AAS business management; Shelby Westfall, automotive technology certificate.
5 graduate from Allegany College
CUMBERLAND — Five Hampshire County residents were awarded degrees from Allegany College of Maryland when the school graduated 256 people this spring.
The graduates earned a combined 265 associate degrees and 38 certificates. The Hampshire graduates were Kayla See of Capon Bridge in dental hygiene, Jessica Riggleman of Green Spring in dental hygiene, Hanna Dunham of High View as a medical laboratory technician, Samuel Readd of Springfield in automotive technology and Jessica Zerfoss of Yellow Spring in general studies.
Giffin graduates ODU
Stuart Alexander Giffin graduated from Old Dominion University on May 7 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a minor in environmental engineering.
The son of Stacy Lee Giffin and the late Todd Stuart Giffin was president of Chi Epsilon civil engineering honor society and a member of Tau Beta Pi, a general engineering honor society.
He was bestowed a medal for leadership from the university and also received an engineering medal for excellence from the Batten College of Engineering and Technology.
Alex started working for a civil engineering firm in Chesapeake, Va., leading the geotechnical engineering program. He plans to continue his education with a focus of geotechnical engineering for his master’s degree.
Feidler on Marietta dean’s list
MARIETTA, Ohio — An Augusta woman is on the spring dean’s list at Marietta College.
Virginia Feidler is majoring in special education and elementary education. She is a graduate of Hampshire High School.
Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.74 in a given semester is recognized as a dean’s list student.
Alderman perfect at D&E
ELKINS — A woman from Points is on the president’s list at Davis and Elkins College.
Cora Alderman earned a 4.0 grade-point average this spring.
Related to the Presbyterian Church (USA), Davis and Elkins College offers 45 academic programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.