Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Jentry “Chuck” Shanholtz. Chuck passed away at his residence on Tuesday April 26. Chuck was well known through the area and was a member of different groups and organizations and will be missed by all who knew him.
Thursday, April 21, Norma Shanholtzer of Springfield went to Smithsburg to visit her daughter Michele and husband Eric. On Friday the 22nd and Saturday the 23rd, she and Michele attended the Spiritual Growth of United Methodist Women Conference Retreat at Cedar Lake. On Sunday, Michele and Eric brought Norma home.
April 29, Claire Shanholtzer of Hurricane, granddaughter of Norma, and daughter of Craig and Amy Shanholtzer, received her doctrine degree in pharmacy from Marshall University in Huntington.
In July, Claire will be moving to McKeesport, Pa., and continuing her education.
I don’t know if I mentioned it before, but the hummingbird arrived on April 25, several said they had seen them earlier. Usually I don’t see them until May.
Norma Shanholtzer had a nice visit with the writer this past Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday of last week, Amanda Koontz attended what was called a Baby Sprinkle in Frederick, Md. for Chris and Monie Potter.
We had a lot of rain over the weekend and local flooding. I don’t even have to see the water is over the toll bridge. I know by the traffic on Arnold Stickley Road. If the bridge is open, it’s like the beltway. If it’s closed, it’s like we are isolated. I like the latter. Anyway the earth got a extra good drink and sounds like more to come.
