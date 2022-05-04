Hampshire County Public Library is pleased to announce it has received a $1,000 grant from the Hampshire County Community Foundation’s Community Impact Fund. This grant will support the HCPL Community Food Pantry, which provides supplemental nutrition for visitors to library grounds. We are thrilled to be able to continue stocking the food pantry with healthy options for anyone who needs it, owing to the generous support of organizations such as the Hampshire County Community Foundation and County United Way.
The Hampshire County Community Foundation was founded in 2005 to build local, permanent endowment to generate annual charitable grants and scholarships perpetually. Community foundations number more than 700 across America with 26 in West Virginia and focus entirely on working with local individuals to build local assets to meet local needs.
To learn more about the Community Foundation including information about our grants or starting your own fund or contributing to an existing fund, please contact Amy Pancake at apancake@ewvcf.org, or 304-822-7200, or www.hampshireccf.org.
HCPL will be offering 1-on-1 computer classes starting in May. They will be held the 1st and 3rd Wednesday and Saturday, from 2 to 3 p.m., every month. Classes are informal, 30-minute Q & A sessions during which staff is available to walk you through computer skills such as sending emails, using Internet browsers, and sharing files. Appointments must be scheduled in advance. Call ahead or sign up at the circulation desk.
May the “4th” be with you. For Star Wars Day, patrons can come in to pick up a kit to make their very own BB-8. We also have movies and fiction to check out.
Our Mother’s Day tea party has been rescheduled and changed to a family gathering between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day on May 21. There will be finger foods, sweets and tea or water provided along with a craft and games. The event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Parents/guardians who would like to sign up for the party can do so at the front desk until May 20. Any questions may be addressed toward Director Anna Poland.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
Every 1st and 3rd Wednesday and Saturday, 2 p.m. – Computer Help Class.
May 4 to June 8, every Wed. from 10 to 11:30 a.m. – WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program Class (please sign up in advance).
May 9, 3:45 p.m. – Friends of the Library Meeting.
May 21, 1 to 3 p.m. – Family Day. We’re having a party.
May 14, 1:30 p.m. – STEM Activity. Use cookies to represent the phases of the moon.
