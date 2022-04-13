Weather has been a real mixture of some winter and spring altogether – looking forward to some warmer temperatures this week and a joyous Easter.
Plans are underway for a pancake breakfast at the Grassy Lick Community Center May 7, from 7 to 11 a.m. The meal will consist of pancakes, sausage gravy, hash browns, sausage, applesauce, coffee and juice. Come out and support the Community Center.
The Community Center sponsored the annual Easter Egg Hunt Sunday afternoon.
Folks at Kirby Assembly of God Church enjoyed Easter Dinner at the Church Fellowship Hall following morning services.
Greta and Charlie McKee have sold the Rio General Store/Liberty Station after over 13 years of excellent service to the surrounding communities. Welcome to new owners, being Brian and Cassandra Flanagan from Delray.
Alison Twigg spent a couple days with parents Rodger and Cindy Twigg in Augusta and enjoyed having friends visit with her Saturday evening and grandparents, Ernie and Betty Racey, spent time with her before her return to New York.
Oral and Hannah Racey and Cody Vetters of Moorefield called on Dwight Racey recently.
Richard and Brenda Haines spent last weekend with granddaughter Lindsey Funk in Charleston.
My brother, Preston Poland, passed away last week after the suffering of a brain tumor for the past few years, with funeral services on Sunday, April 3 at Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield. Preston was born in 1951 here in Horn Camp, where he was raised until our father Dailey Poland passed away in 1959. The remainder of his life has been in the Moorefield area, where he attended school and worked 45 years at Pilgrims Pride Refrigeration. Surviving is his wife Carol and daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Fred Whetzel and 3 grandchildren. Also special nieces and nephews and a brother. Ernie and I appreciate all acts of kindness and condolences for us during this time.
Rodger and Cindy Twigg visited with Uncle Elmo and Aunt Mary Poland in Laurel, Md., Sunday evening.
