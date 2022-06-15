Our bible study group at Capon Chapel is studying the Apocrypha. There are 14 books sandwiched between the old and new testaments of the bible that are no longer printed in the bibles of today. Our pulpit bible at Capon Chapel is very old, and those books are included in it. We have already covered 4 of them and are now working on the 2nd book of Esdras. Carol Fultz led today’s session, and it is challenging.
The weather was perfect for the Civil War Decoration Day held last weekend in the Romney area. A visit to the trenches followed by the hanging of the garland in Indian Mound Cemetery went smoothly. Reenactors and guests enjoyed a meal at Taggart Hall and listened to Civil War author Steve French as he recounted some of the adventures of McNeill’s Rangers.
Rainy weather put a damper on activities in the Capon Bridge area. Central UM Church held a bake sale, yard sale and food on Saturday. It had been postponed from an earlier rainy weekend.
The River House is holding the Riverfest on Saturday. The Relay for Life which is normally held on the football field at Hampshire High School will be held on the grounds of the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Company.
Reconnecting with old friends makes any day special. I enjoyed an evening meal with old friends, Alice Baker and Emma Hott. After getting a phone call from Alice, Emma and I decided we needed to get together for a hen party. Alice had been in poor health and spent time in a nursing home while recovering. She is now back at home and able to get out on her own. We chatted away for an hour or so over our meal and made plans to do it again soon.
