MARIETTA, Ohio — Virginia Feidler of Augusta was one of 23 students inducted into Marietta College’s chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha, a national honor society for first-generation students.
Feidler, a graduate of Hampshire High School, is majoring in special education/elementary dual preparation at Marietta College.
Alpha Alpha Alpha, or Tri-Alpha, was founded on March 24, 2018, at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pa. Marietta College offers its 1,200 full-time students more than 50 majors.
