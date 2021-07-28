Since summer break began, as a group the Cub Scouts have had opportunities to work on our Adopt-a-Spot, go to Winchester Speedway and spend an evening at the Romney Pool. Later this week, the pack is planning to join the several other organizations marching in the Hampshire County Fair parade on July 29.
Many of the Scouts have also been working on the last aspects of their 2020-21 advancements and recognitions in preparation for the annual graduation and “bridging” ceremony scheduled for Aug. 1.
This year, Pack 32 will be graduating a “bumper crop” of Arrow of Light Scouts (rising 6th graders) thanks to the relentless efforts of the Den Leader Kim Gillette. A total of 11 youths will be recognized with the Arrow of Light rank, Cub Scouting’s highest rank, at the graduation and bridging ceremony. As a reminder for family and friends attending this significant occasion, the festivities start at 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, rain or shine, in Pavilion #4 at the Hampshire Park on South Branch River Road.
Earlier this month, the pack committee met to plan the schedule for the 2021-22 program year and pass the budget. Significantly, the pack committee decided to hold the unit dues at only $25 for returning members for this coming year. New members joining Pack 32 will be responsible for the national and council fees, but if they join during the month of July, the $25 National New Member fee will be waived, saving $18 compared to joining in August.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwell Elementary Schools and the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and new members are always welcome. Families with youth entering grades K through 5 interested in joining Pack 32 can do so either online by going to https://my.bsa.us/527paa0032mb and using the discount code “July” (without the quotes) or by completing a paper application. For more information, call or text Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835.
