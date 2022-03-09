As part of the Million Book March, HCPL challenges you to participate in Reading Is Fundamental’s 40 Book Reading Challenge. Participants will select books in various categories, read them and mark them off their list. Return the filled sheet by end of the first week of April for a prize. You can use the RIF Reading Log App to track reading time by downloading it from Google Play or the Apple App Store.
Great news: Kindle Fires are now available for checkout from our “Library of Things.” The Kindles come preloaded with the Libby and hoopla applications, so all you need is a library card to access our great collection of e-books, e-magazines, streaming music and video and more. E-readers are just 1 example of the devices you can borrow at the library. Visit our website and click on the “Services” tab to learn about these e-readers and other physical items available for checkout.
Are you or your child looking for the perfect outfit to wear to prom? In March and April, HCPL will giving out free prom dresses to high school students. Come in, try them on and take home your favorite! We can also accept donations of prom dresses in good condition. Gina’s Soft Cloths will be partnering with HCPL to offer these dresses to you. Our dresses are donated as-is, but you can visit Gina’s Soft Cloths to get a 20% discount on dry cleaning or alterations. All you have to do is mention HCPL to qualify for the discount on any prom dress donated by library! Visit https://ginassoftclothshop.net/ to learn more about the services and products offered at Gina’s Soft Cloths.
Upcoming HCPL Events
Every Friday, 11 a.m. – Children’s Storytime.
March 12, 1:30 p.m. – STEM Activity. Learn about the life cycle of a butterfly.
March 14, 4 p.m. – Friends of the Library Meeting.
March 15, 5:30 p.m. – Family/Craft. Paint an “arrow of encouragement” and write a quote of your choice on it.
March 22, 1:30 p.m. – Book Club resumes and will be meeting to discuss Jessica Bruder’s “Nomadland.”
March 25, 2 p.m. – End of the 2022 Hampshire County Arts Council Spring Fine Arts Show.
March 29, 5:30 p.m. – Youth Night. Decorate your own wooden bookmarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.