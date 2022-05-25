Augusta Cemetery
The Augusta Cemetery Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at the Augusta United Methodist Church. Pastor Don Kesner (Christ Community Church) will be the guest speaker, and special music will be provided.
Mount Union Church
The Mount Union Christian Church cemetery and the Old Kidwell Cemetery will have their Memorial Service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Richard White will bring the service’s message.
The church is located on Route 29, north of Slanesville. Donations can be sent to Mt. Union Cemeteries c/o Cathy Thorne, 10521 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge, WV 26711.
Green Lane Cemetery
Green Lane Cemetery in Delray will hold its annual Memorial Service at the cemetery at 2 p.m. May 29.
In case of rain, the service will be held at the Delray Christian Church on North Texas Road.
Old Pine Church
Old Pine Church and Cemetery will have a Memorial Day service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
The church is located off U.S. 220 in Purgitsville.
Joint Presbyterian service
Romney Presbyterian Church and St. Luke’s Chapel will hold a joint worship service at 10:30 a.m. May 29 at St. Luke’s Chapel, just past the Trough General Store on River Road.
There will be no services at the Town Church on Rosemary Lane that day.
Salem UMC
The annual Memorial Day Service at Salem United Methodist will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
The church, 40 Jason Haines Road, is a little over 2 miles west of Slanesville General Store of the Slanesville Pike.
To donate to the cemetery upkeep, contact Jill Arose, 882 Old Martinsburg Grade Road, Augusta, WV 26704.
Forest Glen UMC
The annual Memorial Day Service at Forest Glen United Methodist Church will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30.
Forest Glen is at 5801 Green Spring Valley Road in Green Spring.
Tearcoat Brethren
A memorial service for Tearcoat Cemetery will be held at 1 p.m. June 5, a Sunday, at Central Hampshire Park’s A-B pavilions.
A business meeting will follow along with light refreshments.
Old Bethel Church
The memorial service at Old Bethel Church cemetery will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12.
Chris Weaver will be the speaker.
Old Bethel Church is on Bethel Church Road, which cuts off from Grassy Lick Road about 2 miles south of U.S. 50.
Send donations to Old Bethel Church and Cemetery, c/o Brenda J. Ganoe, 60 Grassy Lick Road, Romney, WV 26757.
If you have a Memorial service coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
