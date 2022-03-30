“O Lord, my God. I cried to you for help, and you restored my health.” Psalm 30:2.
Birthday wishes to: Donna Bohrer, April 3, Ruth Long, April 7; Denny Smith, April 8; Dough Cowgill, April 10; Cody Eaton, April 11; James Hedrick and Wayne Miller, April 12; Kim Morris, Pastor Earl Travis, April 13; Crystal Moreland and Chris Moreland, April 14.
Anniversary wishes to Don and Diane Perry, April 2; Ralph and Beverly Malcolm, April 4l Willis and Betty Bohrer, April 10.
Students are looking forward to spring break with early dismissal on April 14, spring break is April 15, 18, 19, 20, with 21 and 22 possible snow makeup days (which we have not had). Nice vacation.
Capon Chapel Church will be having sunrise service on Sunday, April 17 at 8 a.m. with breakfast following.
Love Feast and Communion on Good Friday, April 15, at 6 p.m. No Sunday school. Remember, Bible Study will be starting on April 6 at the church at 7 p.m.
Lighthouse Assembly of God Church is preparing a live walkthrough of the Easter Story on Friday, April 15 and 16, starting at 7 p.m. each evening. Will be walking through each stage on the church grounds. Live worship and refreshments each night.
Eddie and Christina Heavner held a 16th birthday for their daughter Hope on March 19 at Community Building in Points. It was called “Evening in Paris.” Lots of family and friends came out to celebrate. It was a night to remember. They really went to Paris for the food.
Remember in prayer Don and Diane Perry, Pastor Wayne Stotler, Pastor Nathan Travis, Jack Bender, Mike and Terri Santymire, Adam Largent, Keith Lambert Jr., Timmy Rannells, Warren Racey, Crystal Moreland, Gary Skitter Glover, Mary Moreland, Scottie Bohrer.
March is going out like a lion with all the snow squalls.
Any news please call or email bundy1@frontier.com
