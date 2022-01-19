ROMNEY — Trips to New Mexico and Vermont are in the offing for Hampshire County seniors this year.
The Committee on Aging has set the motor-coach excursions for May and September.
Santa Fe and Albuquerque are the double destinations in the Land of Enchantment trip that leaves Romney May 14, a Saturday, and returns May 26, a Tuesday. The 11-day, 10-night trip includes lodging each night, 10 breakfasts and 8 dinners.
Four nights in Albuquerque will include a visit to Old Town, a ride on the Sandia Peak Tramway, a day trip to Acoma Pueblo and a visit to the New Mexico Veterans Memorial.
The visit to Santa Fe includes a guided tour taking in the famed plaza and St. Francis Cathedral.
The journey out has a stop at the Will Rogers Museum in Claremore, Okla. On the way back, the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame in Amarillo, the Bass Pro Shop in Springfield, Mo., and the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis are all on the itinerary.
The Vermont excursion in September is shorter, covering 6 days and 5 nights. It leaves Monday, Sept. 19, and returns Saturday, Sept. 24. Five breakfasts and 3 dinners are included.
Sandwiched between a night on the road each way will be 4 days and 3 nights in the Granite State — the 45-acre outdoor Shelburne Museum, the world’s largest granite quarry, Morse Farm sugar works, Stowe Village, Ben and Jerry’s ice cream factory and the capital Burlington.
For prices and other information, call Judy Richman at the Committee on Aging, 304-822-4097.
