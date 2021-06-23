What beautiful weather we are having. Gardens are made, and many folks had things from their gardens. We have not yet, but are looking forward to it.
We have had some much needed rain. My daughter and I saw a young mother deer with her fawn the other day and it was so small and still had its spots. It was so beautiful.
We visited Asbury and Tearcoat and put flowers on for decoration one evening last week. My sister, Lillian Funkhouser, her daughter Debbie and husband Bob Hefner, Burl and Donna Charlton and I visited Pine Grove Cemetery at Baker and decorated family members there. There weren’t many flowers on the graves.
Decoration was at Bean Settlement today, not a very big crowd. Some are still afraid of Covid, but I hope the history of honoring our deceased family members does not fall by the wayside. Our older generation taught us to do this with respect and we need to teach our children also.
Deepest sympathy to the Taylor Michael family. It has been a sad week in this area, and this young lady was so young and so loved. Our deepest sympathy to her family and all who knew her. Our prayers each day for all.
Happy birthday wishes to Michael Staggs, who celebrated a birthday on June 20. Happy anniversary wishes to Ivan and Tammy Dove, who celebrated a wedding anniversary on June 20.
So much to be thankful for, so count your blessings each and every moment of each and every day.
Not much news. If you have any to share, please let us know. Until next time, stay well and always wear a smile. God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.