Even though the days have been especially cold so far this year, the skies have been filled with the bluest of blues. Sunrises and sunsets have drawn us outside with their brilliant display of pinks, oranges, yellows and especially blues. What a wonderful way to start and end the day witnessing the beauty of nature in Hampshire County.
News From The River House: Now through March 31, The Letter Writing Project. The River House is inviting everyone in the community to participate. The challenge is to write a letter a week, to a relative, friend or potential friend. Weekly prompts will be sent to everyone who registers.
Sat. Feb. 5, Art-For-All, Noon–3 p.m. This is a free event featuring art projects and all the creativity you can bring along. Materials provided, all ages and abilities welcome.
Mon. Feb. 7, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration and payment online only. Bring your own mat and yoga props, all levels welcome.
Fri. Feb. 11, Valentine Cookie Decorating Workshop, 5-8 p.m. Workshop is open to the following: Couples/Mommy and Me/Daddy and Me. Ticket prices include all materials. Two sessions – Session 1: 5-6 p.m.; Session 2: 7-8 p.m. Masks are required when not seated at your table. Register online at TRH website.
Sat. Feb. 12, Art-For-All, Noon–3 p.m.
Sat. Feb. 12, Concert: Miesha Herron, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meisha will perform some of her favorite tunes from African American artists in honor of Black History Month. Tickets include Valentine’s themed snack of strawberries, candied nuts, sharp cheese, Chex Mix and chocolate dip for fruit.
Sun. Feb. 13, Camera Club, 1-3 p.m. All lovers of photography are invited to attend and join in the discussion. This is a free event and meetings are held monthly. Beverages and snacks available at the café.
Mon, Feb. 14, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration and payment online only. Bring your own mat and yoga props, all levels welcome.
Fri. Feb. 18, Workshop: Paper Bead Bookmarks, 5-8 p.m. Two sessions available: 1st – 5-6 p.m. (ages 10 and up); 2nd – 7-8 p.m. (ages 12 and up) All materials will be provided but feel free to bring your own recycled paper. Register at TRH website.
News From The Capon Bridge Library: The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wed. @ 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thurs. evening.
The library needs 60-watt light bulbs, tall kitchen trash bags, Lysol spray and disinfecting wipes.
The Library continues to be drop off point for both the Amazing Grace Food Pantry and Hampshire County Animal Shelter. Non-perishable foods items are needed for the food pantry. HC Animal Shelter needs pet food, treats, blankets, towels and toys.
New Children Books: “Pete the Cat and His Magic Sunglasses”; “Llama Llama Drama”; and “My Little Golden Book about Betty White.”
Young Adult: “Forbidden Story City Spies” by James Ponti.
Fiction: “Postmistress of Paris” by Meg Waite Clayton; “Last House on the Street” by Diane Chamberlain; “Something to Hide” by Elizabeth George; “Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom; and “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr.
The State Treasurer’s Office is announcing the 15th annual “When I Grow Up” essay contest. Sponsored by the SMART529 college savings program, this essay contest is highly successful in encouraging WV students in grades 1-5 to dream about their future. Winner of the contest could win $5,000. Essay is 100 words or less. Stop by the library to pick up an application. Contest deadline is Feb. 25.
Community Events:
Wed. Feb. 2 , 9, & 16, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thurs. Feb. 3, Ruritan Club Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Sat. Feb. 5, Girl Scouts Cookie Event, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Mon. Feb. 7, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Tues. Feb. 8, Capon Bridge Town Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall Building.
Fri. Feb. 11, Bible Study Group, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Mon. Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Mon. Feb. 14, UMC Group 2, 3:30 p.m. Capon Bridge Community Center.
Tues. Feb. 15, CVB Meeting, 10-12:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
For vaccine information, visit their website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding COVID 19 vaccination appointments.
