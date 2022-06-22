MORGANTOWN — Two dozen Hampshire County residents were awarded degrees from West Virginia University at spring commencement services.

President’s List honors went to 12 Hampshire residents and 15 made the Dean’s list.  

The graduates are:

Jordan Clark of Capon Bridge with a Dental Hygiene major

Hannah Corbin of Capon Bridge with a Communication Sciences and Disorders major

Caitlin Davis of Springfield with a Biomedical Laboratory Diagnostics major

Trey Dawson of Romney with a Civil Engineering major

Nakiah Dornbusch of Augusta with a Athletic Training major

Emma Dorsey of Springfield with a Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering major

Christopher Fontana of Augusta with a Management major

Andrew Haines of Green Spring with a Counseling major

Chandler Haines of Romney with a Professional Pharmacy major

Derrik Hardman of Augusta with a Electrical Engineering major

Chloe Hibbs of Springfield with a Communication Sciences and Disorders major

Chance Johnson of High View with a Management Information Systems major

Rachel Killough of Bloomery with a English major

Michael Lawson of Romney with a Professional Pharmacy major

Hannah Lipps of Romney with a Elementary Education major

Kasey Mowery of Romney with a Nursing major

Noah Poore of Slanesville with a Mechanical Engineering major

Benjamin Ritz of Springfield with a Nursing major

Jordan Snyder of Capon Bridge with a Dentistry major

Evan Staley of Augusta with a Safety Management major

Tori Veach of Romney with a Nursing major

Kayla Whetzel of Romney with a Marketing major

Catherine Wylie of Romney with a Interactive Design for Media major

Annie Ziegler of Green Spring with a Human Nutrition and Foods major

On the President’s List from here are:

Emily Butts of Romney, majoring in International Studies

Jordan Clark of Capon Bridge, majoring in Dental Hygiene

Christopher Fontana of Augusta, majoring in Management

Chance Johnson of High View, majoring in Management Information Systems

Molly Landis of Rio, majoring in Nursing

David Mayfield of Springfield, majoring in Finance

Kaley McDermeit of Romney, majoring in Pre-Nursing

Sara Money of Capon Bridge, majoring in English/Secondary Education

Samantha Moon of Romney, majoring in Psychology

Alexander Ritchie of Green Spring, majoring in Human Performance & Health

Kellsey Savage of Augusta, majoring in Marketing

Annie Ziegler of Green Spring, majoring in Human Nutrition and Foods

Dean’s List recipients are:

Hannah Corbin of Capon Bridge, majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders

Caitlin Davis of Springfield, majoring in Biomedical Laboratory Diagnostics

Trey Dawson of Romney, majoring in Civil Engineering

Emma Dorsey of Springfield, majoring in Aerospace Engineering

Chasity Fout of Augusta, majoring in Child Development and Family Studies

Faithlyn Graham of Romney, majoring in Journalism

David Keaton of Springfield, majoring in Computer Science

Amy LaFollette of High View, majoring in Printmaking

Noah Poore of Slanesville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Jason Ramey of Augusta, majoring in Coaching and Performance Science

Alexis Ravenscroft of Romney, majoring in Chemistry

Mason Roach of Augusta, majoring in Finance

Kayla Whetzel of Romney, majoring in Marketing

Nathan Wilson of Romney, majoring in Music Education

Catherine Wylie of Romney, majoring in Interactive Design for Media

Shenandoah honors top scholars

WINCHESTER — Two Hampshire County students made the President’s List and another 4 were on the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the spring semester.

Drake Keckley of Capon Bridge and Kendra Kump of High View earned President’s List recognition for grade points above 3.9.

The Dean’s List required a 3.5 grade-point average or better. The Hampshire honorees are Kump, Keckley, Cassidy Hart of Paw Paw and Tristan Everett of Purgitsville.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.