MORGANTOWN — Two dozen Hampshire County residents were awarded degrees from West Virginia University at spring commencement services.
President’s List honors went to 12 Hampshire residents and 15 made the Dean’s list.
The graduates are:
Jordan Clark of Capon Bridge with a Dental Hygiene major
Hannah Corbin of Capon Bridge with a Communication Sciences and Disorders major
Caitlin Davis of Springfield with a Biomedical Laboratory Diagnostics major
Trey Dawson of Romney with a Civil Engineering major
Nakiah Dornbusch of Augusta with a Athletic Training major
Emma Dorsey of Springfield with a Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering major
Christopher Fontana of Augusta with a Management major
Andrew Haines of Green Spring with a Counseling major
Chandler Haines of Romney with a Professional Pharmacy major
Derrik Hardman of Augusta with a Electrical Engineering major
Chloe Hibbs of Springfield with a Communication Sciences and Disorders major
Chance Johnson of High View with a Management Information Systems major
Rachel Killough of Bloomery with a English major
Michael Lawson of Romney with a Professional Pharmacy major
Hannah Lipps of Romney with a Elementary Education major
Kasey Mowery of Romney with a Nursing major
Noah Poore of Slanesville with a Mechanical Engineering major
Benjamin Ritz of Springfield with a Nursing major
Jordan Snyder of Capon Bridge with a Dentistry major
Evan Staley of Augusta with a Safety Management major
Tori Veach of Romney with a Nursing major
Kayla Whetzel of Romney with a Marketing major
Catherine Wylie of Romney with a Interactive Design for Media major
Annie Ziegler of Green Spring with a Human Nutrition and Foods major
On the President’s List from here are:
Emily Butts of Romney, majoring in International Studies
Jordan Clark of Capon Bridge, majoring in Dental Hygiene
Christopher Fontana of Augusta, majoring in Management
Chance Johnson of High View, majoring in Management Information Systems
Molly Landis of Rio, majoring in Nursing
David Mayfield of Springfield, majoring in Finance
Kaley McDermeit of Romney, majoring in Pre-Nursing
Sara Money of Capon Bridge, majoring in English/Secondary Education
Samantha Moon of Romney, majoring in Psychology
Alexander Ritchie of Green Spring, majoring in Human Performance & Health
Kellsey Savage of Augusta, majoring in Marketing
Annie Ziegler of Green Spring, majoring in Human Nutrition and Foods
Dean’s List recipients are:
Hannah Corbin of Capon Bridge, majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders
Caitlin Davis of Springfield, majoring in Biomedical Laboratory Diagnostics
Trey Dawson of Romney, majoring in Civil Engineering
Emma Dorsey of Springfield, majoring in Aerospace Engineering
Chasity Fout of Augusta, majoring in Child Development and Family Studies
Faithlyn Graham of Romney, majoring in Journalism
David Keaton of Springfield, majoring in Computer Science
Amy LaFollette of High View, majoring in Printmaking
Noah Poore of Slanesville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Jason Ramey of Augusta, majoring in Coaching and Performance Science
Alexis Ravenscroft of Romney, majoring in Chemistry
Mason Roach of Augusta, majoring in Finance
Kayla Whetzel of Romney, majoring in Marketing
Nathan Wilson of Romney, majoring in Music Education
Catherine Wylie of Romney, majoring in Interactive Design for Media
Shenandoah honors top scholars
WINCHESTER — Two Hampshire County students made the President’s List and another 4 were on the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the spring semester.
Drake Keckley of Capon Bridge and Kendra Kump of High View earned President’s List recognition for grade points above 3.9.
The Dean’s List required a 3.5 grade-point average or better. The Hampshire honorees are Kump, Keckley, Cassidy Hart of Paw Paw and Tristan Everett of Purgitsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.