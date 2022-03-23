I want to start with a correction to my last column. The member meeting day for the Capon Valley Ruritan Club is the 3rd Tuesday of the month, not Thursday. It was a misprint. The meeting time for all club meetings has been changed from 7 to 6 p.m.
A scene you don’t often see: last Saturday, in the midst of a blowing snowstorm, I looked out my window and there were 2 robins feeding at my bird feeder.
The benefit pancake breakfast for the Hospice of the Panhandle held last Saturday at the Timber Ridge Christian Church, despite the snow, was a success. The church served 85 breakfasts, and wants to thank everyone who braved the storm to support the Hospice. The church concluded a food drive on March 20 to support the Amazing Grace Food Bank.
On Saturday, April 16, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold an Easter Bake Sale with barbecued chicken also available for purchase.
On Saturday, April 23, the Capon Springs Fire and Rescue will hold their annual Spring Bash. Purchase your ticket by March 26 to be eligible for 3 additional drawings of $300. Your ticket enters you in all drawings and free food. There will be additional raffles for purchase. Drawings begin at 1 p.m.
If you are or know a graduating senior this year, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club has 4 scholarships available. Contact any club member for an application. They are due back to the club by May 1.
Happy birthday wishes to: Betty Larrick, March 23; Mary Billings, March 25; Greg Kenney, March 28; Courtney Meadows, March 30; Lucille Seldon and Yvonne Cooper, April 3.
Congratulations to Chris and Lucy Orndorff, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.