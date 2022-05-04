Somebody’s Mother
By Mary Dow Brine
The woman was old and ragged and gray,
And bent with the chill of the winter’s day,
The street was wet with the recent snow,
And the woman’s feet were aged and slow.
She stood at the crossing and waited long,
Alone, uncared for, amid the throng,
Of human beings who passed her by,
Nor heeded the glance of her anxious eye.
Down the street, with laughter and shout,
Glad in the freedom of “school let out,”
Came the boys like a flock of sheep,
Hailing the snow piled white and deep.
Past the woman so old and gray,
Hastened the children on their way,
Now offered a helping hand to her,
So meek, so timid, afraid to stir.
Lest the carriage wheels or the horses feet,
Should crowd her down in the slippery street,
At last one of the merry troop,
The gayest laddie of all the group.
He paused beside her and whispered low,
“I’ll help you cross if you wish to go.”
Her aged hand on his strong young arm,
She placed, and so, without hurt or harm.
He guided the trembling feet along,
Proud that his own were firm and strong,
Then back again to his friends he went,
His young heart happy and well content.
“She’s somebody’s mother, boys, you know,
For all she’s aged and poor and slow,
And I hope some fellow will lend a hand,
To help my mother, you understand.
If ever she’s poor and old and gray,
When her own dear boy is far away,
And “somebody’s mother” bowed low her head
In her home that night, and the prayer she said
“God be kind to the noble boy,
Who is somebody’s son, and pride and joy.”
May 8 is Mother’s Day, so thought for this week: somebody’s mother. It is raining here in Rio today. The grass is growing, and it is the 1st of May – time is sure flying by. School will soon be out, and everyone can enjoy summer. I hear the snakes are already out, so watch out and don’t get bitten.
Amanda Ruckman and I traveled to Blackwater Falls last Sunday. I always enjoy going up there in Davis. As I have said before, our dear mother Daisye (Combs) Wilson was born in Davis, in 1908, and I have bought books about the town of Davis. The man that started the Coffman Fisher stores around here was from Davis. I really enjoyed my day out, so thanks Amanda.
The Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren was well attended for the Easter Sunrise Service. I hope everyone enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Congratulations to Marissa Simmons, who received the 2022 All-West Virginia Academic Team award at the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society induction ceremony at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College on Thursday, April 21. Marissa is the daughter of Ward and Holly Simmons and granddaughter of Lyle and Brenda Daugherty of Rio. Congratulations Marissa – we are so proud of you.
The Short Mountain South Subdivision held their annual meeting at the home of Ward and Holly Simmons on Saturday, April 23. Several attended and business was discussed and refreshments and fellowship was enjoyed by all.
Deepest sympathies to all the families that have lost loved ones recently, and get well to all of those who are sick. Always wear a smile, and attend a church of your choice. God Bless All.
