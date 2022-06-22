Rannells family
The Rannells family will hold its annual reunion from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday, June 25, at Pavilion No. 4 of Hampshire Park on River Road south of Romney.
The meal will begin at 1. Meat will be provided, but those attending are asked to bring a covered dish, dessert, canned drinks or bottled water.
