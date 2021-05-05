This past month was extremely busy for the Scouts, leaders and families of Cub Scout Pack 32.
April began with a night of bowling at Potomac Lanes in Moorefield, with the pack renting the entire bowling alley. From 7 to 9 p.m., the Cub Scouts and their families bowled and ate pizza. Not only did the Scouts get to bowl, but so too did many adults, some coming prepared by bringing their own equipment. As the weather turned nice, and the tulips and daffodils bloomed at the pack’s Adopt-a-Spot on West Main Street.
The Scouts met outdoors on April 7, which specifically gave the Webelos (4th graders) a chance to literally run around several blocks in Romney as they worked on their advancement requirements.
Racing Pinewood Derby cars is an exciting Cub Scout tradition that goes back over 60 years. This year, Pack 32 held its annual Pinewood Derby races in April, but before the cars could be raced, they had to be built. So, spread out over a very long evening to maximize social distancing, on April 9 the leaders of Pack 32 conducted a Pinewood Derby workshop, where the Scouts could design, cut out and form, paint and “bring up to weight” their cars.
Committee Chair Rick Hillenbrand rough shaped the cars with a bandsaw, after which the Scouts finished the cutting, sanding and painting. Then, Ben Shugars, having poured lead in Pack 32 Pinewood Derby cars for several years, with the assistance of Cubmaster Ben Fields, got each of the Scout’s cars up to 5.0 ounces (The secret to a fast Pinewood Derby car is to get the weight as close to the maximum allowed weight of 5.0 ounces).
In an afternoon filled with excitement and tension that, at times, could only be resolved by reviewing videos of the finish line crossing from as many as 3 different angles simultaneously, Pack 32’s 2021 Pinewood Derby was run the afternoon of Sunday, April 18, in the Fellowship Hall at Romney First United Methodist Church.
The winners for each den in the categories of speed and show respectively were: Lions (Kindergarten), Braeya Long / Addi Krupka-Colllins; Tigers (1st grade), Sadie Fields / Sadie Fields; Wolves (2nd grade), Nate Shugars / Christian Mattingly; Bears (3rd grade), Gage Fields / Gage Fields; Webelos (4th grade), Seth Haza / Bocki Heavner and Arrow of Light (5th grade), Xavier Valle / Joe Mullins. Each of the dens’ 1st and 2nd place cars for speed advanced to the Pack Overall Speed race, creating a field of 12 cars. In what would be expected to be the tightest races of the day, in an event that was livestreamed (https://fb.watch/4YzBblYCuX/ ) Seth Haza’s car took overall speed for the pack, just edging out Xavier Valle’s car. At the following Wednesday meeting, everyone voted for the People’s Choice award, which was won by Phineas Timbrook.
April is also a great time to go fishing, and on another Sunday afternoon, several of the Cub Scouts and their families went catch-and-release fishing as the guests of the Haza family at Lake Ferndale. As in the past, several fish were caught, but the fun didn’t stop there, with some taking time out to build sand castles, and even feed some of the semi-tame ducks.
Wrapping up this past month, although it was officially May 1, at 8 a.m. this past Saturday, 15 Cub Scouts, leaders and family members joined members of Refresh Restart Romney, the Romney Rotarians, Mayor Beverly Keadle and her husband Tom and several other volunteers helped sweep the streets, pick up trash, pull weeds at Celebration Park and the pack’s Adopt-a-Spot, spread mulch and other tasks for a successful first town cleanup of 2021.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwall Elementary Schools and the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind, and new members are always welcome. For more information contact Pack Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at cell phone 703-477-5835 or look for Cub Scout Pack 32 online via www.BeAScout.org .
