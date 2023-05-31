40 Clower.jpeg

From 2022: Dad Jackson Clower with his little shadow, Waylon, both of Springfield.

We want to give all those great dads some love like we did for moms on Mother’s Day— pictures of you #withmydad.

Start digging up those photos of you and dad for our feature that will be published in the June 14 Review, the Wednesday before Father’s Day on June 18.

