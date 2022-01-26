BRIDGEWATER, Va. — A Slanesville woman is on the dean’s list at Bridgewater College for the fall semester.
Lexi Lease is majoring in biochemistry. She was among more than 500 students named to the list, which is open to full-time students who attain a 3.4 grade-point average or better.
