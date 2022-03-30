As we come to the end of March, we might take a moment to honor those strong women who have helped our community to thrive, especially over the last 2 years. Good examples include your mom, grandmother, great grandmother, sisters, community leaders and mentors who have channeled your lives in a positive direction. This type of recognition is well-deserved and benefits everyone in the community. Well done, ladies.
News From The River House
Thursday, March 31, Sketch Club (Beginners), 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ages 10 and up are invited to attend this club which meets the last Thursday of every month. Participants may bring their own sketchbook and drawing materials of their choice
Thursday, March 31, Sketch Club (Advanced), 6:30-8 p.m. Ages 12 and up are invited to join the club which meets the last Thursday of each month. This is a free event hosted by the Arts Coordinator, Kayla Wilhite.
Saturday, April 2 and April 9, Art-For -All, noon-3 p.m. This is a family friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Saturday, April 9, concert: Furnace Mountain, 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Event may be indoors or outdoors depending on the weather. This trio creates melodies with the guitar, bass, fiddle and bouzouki. Come out for a night of lively music and fellowship with your neighbors.
Looking Ahead – Saturday, April 16, Concert: Noah Fowler, 7-9 p.m. Tickets $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Noah’s music includes Appalachian and Celtic storytelling. Don’t miss the live performance by this singer/songwriter who returns to TRH for an evening of entertainment down by the Cacapon River.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
The Library would like to introduce their newest staff member, Terry Derflinger. When you stop by the library, say hi to Terry and help us welcome her to the library family.
The library has WV Tax Forms as well as Federal Tax Forms. The library also has free Covid-19 tests kits. Stop by the library to obtain additional information and/or forms for these items.
The Library Preschool Story hour can be viewed on the Library’s FB page every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Corresponding crafts are available on the porch every Thursday evening.
New Books: “Rogue Assist” by Web Griffin; “Better Off Dead” by Andrew Child; “Criminal Mischief” by Stuart Woods; “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley; “Forgotten Mountain Wisdom & Basic Survival Skills”, published by Appalachian Magazine.
Looking Ahead – The Friends of the Library will be hosting their annual tea in April. In addition, there will be an Easter Raffle, 1 for the girls and 1 for the boys. Contact the library for additional details.
Community Events
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second and 4th Tuesday, Old Time Jam, The Cat and the Fiddle; 7-9 p.m., 152 Capon School Street. Masks required.
Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m. Capon Bridge Food Pantry, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School Street.
Thursday, March 31, CB Ruritan Board Meeting, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Wednesday, March 30, April 6 and 13, NA Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Monday, April 4 and 11, UMC Group 2 Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Monday, April 4 and 11, AA Meeting, 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Community Center.
Thursday, April 7, CB Ruritan Club, 7 pm, Capon Bridge Community Center.
Tuesday, April 12, Town Council Meeting, 7 p.m., 259 Whitacre Lane, Capon Bridge.
Looking Ahead – Capon Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue 16th Annual Spring Bash, April 23, doors open at noon. Tickets are $25 each; admission for non-ticket holders $15. Tickets may be purchased at various locations including Capon Valley Bank in Gore or Wardensville; Bank of Romney in Capon Bridge; Riverside Auto Parts in Yellow Spring; or Smokin’ Musket Outdoors in Bloomery. The Fire House is located at 2022 Capon Springs Rd.
For vaccine information, visit their website, www.vaccinate.wv.gov or contact them at 1-833-734-0965 for information regarding Covid vaccination appointments.
