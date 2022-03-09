Spring is coming. First day is March 20, according to the calendar. I am glad to see the temperatures going up; it has been a cold and expensive winter with the cost of heating fuel almost doubling this year. The seed companies think spring is on the way; I have received catalogs from at least a dozen companies. I only buy from 1. I don’t know how smart it is to sell my name and address to all of their competitors.
Daylight Saving Time begins on March 13. Don’t forget to advance your clocks 1 hour on the 13th.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold a pancake breakfast on March 12 beginning at 7:30 a.m. with all proceeds going to benefit the Hospice of the Panhandle. Pancakes, sausage gravy, bacon, sausage patties, fruit cup, applesauce, juice and coffee. The cost will be a free-will donation for the meal. Carry out will be available.
The church is conducting a food drive to benefit the Amazing Grace food bank. The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold an Easter Bake Sale on April 16. Barbecued chicken will also be available for purchase. You may preorder your chicken by contacting any club member and pick it up on the day of the sale. The start time for all club meetings is 7 p.m. If you would like to join the club and help with the club’s community service projects, come to a club meeting on the 3rd Thursday of any month and learn what the club does. Just let the club know that you plan to attend.
Happy birthday wishes to Peggy Seldon, March 12; Lydia Kump, March 14; Mabel Davis, March 15; Colton Spaid, March 18; Charles Macomber, March 21; Memphis Hartlove, who will be 16 on March 19.
Congratulations to George and Dawn Stickman, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on March 16.
