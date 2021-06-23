Memorial services were conducted at the homeplace here of the late Walter Fraizer, who passed away of Covid earlier in the year.
Also, Earl Strawderman, 72, of Wardensville, son of the late Marvin and Marie Strawderman of our area, passed away. Sending sympathy to his family, which includes granddaughter Christy and her husband Jonathan Funk, and children Sutton and Deckard.
Members of the late Fred and Lucy Lupton family had their reunion at the Bethel Baptist Church last weekend.
A family dinner in honor of Father’s Day was given at the home of Wayne and Una Lupton on Sunday with the following joining the hosts: Marion and Margaret Rog of Morgantown, Joyce Bingham, Anthony, Whitney, Tiffany and Stepheny, Dannie, Christine and Betty Lupton, Nancy Poland, Cinda Bowman, Rick Lupton, Nikkie and Keaton, Richie and Tara and Joanna and Kim and Camdyn, and Tom and Karen Hott.
Laurie Racey enjoyed having her sister Angel and husband Dereck from St. Augustine, Fla., with her last weekend.
Wayne and Sylvia Garman of Green Castle, Pa., spent a few days in Horn Camp visiting with the McKee family and friends. Belated birthday wishes are going to Alvin McKee and grandson Brayden.
Also, special wishes and congratulations to Wayne and Una Lupton, who will be celebrating 71 years of marriage this week.
A beautiful baptismal service with 12 people being baptized from the Kirby Assembly of God Church took place last Sunday, June 13.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed having Elmo and Mary Poland from Laurel, Md., and Brad and Laurie Racey and Dwight Racey with them Sunday. Other recent folks stopping by were Ed and Phyllis Boylard, Cindy Twigg, Vincent Hughes and Amanda Twigg and some special friends from the MABRD Bikers group.
