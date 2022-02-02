“He has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” Peter 1:3.
Happy birthday wishes to Tanner Martin, Feb. 5; grandson Allen Owens, Feb. 6; Brayden Lambert, Feb. 8; our son Gary Malcolm, Feb. 11; Eddie Dean, Feb. 11; Jeff Eaton and Byron Wilkins and Avery Jenkins, all Feb. 15; Hunter Daughtery, Feb. 17.
Anniversary wishes to Nigel and Heather Delaney, Feb. 14.
Celebration for great-grandson Weston Owens on his 1st birthday, Jan. 19. Party was held on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Community Building in Points. Given by his parents Kaya Funk and Allen Owens, and grandparents Vickie and Gary Malcolm. Cake and decorations were deer. Several family and friends attended.
Between the weather and the virus, students have not attended much school. Spring is on the way, and maybe those canceled days will be fewer.
With the snow and the cold, some churches have had to cancel. Some of the roads have been frozen on Sunday, and dangerous to travel. If you would slide in the ditch or get stuck, you could freeze before help came. I know I could not walk. Just be careful in this cold whenever you go.
Crystal Roksandich Moreland got to set up on the side of the bed last week, 1st time since last June. This is real good news. She has a new therapist that is working hard with her. Keep lifting her up, and she will be walking soon.
Those in need of special prayer are Timmy Rannells, Don and Diane Perry, Terri Santymire, Adam Largent Sr., Keith Lambert Jr., Betty Kidwell, Mary Alice Moreland, Donna Bohrer, Jack Bender, Warren Racey, Laura Bell Whitacre and myself.
Smile; March is on its way. Spring flowers, bees, grass to cut, but who cares? No more cold. Be safe.
Any news, call or email bundy1@frontier.com
