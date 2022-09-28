Halloween Happenings

Town of Romney trick-or-treating
Official hours for the Town of Romney’s trick-or-treating will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 – Halloween night.
Town of Capon Bridge trick-or-treating
Official hours for the Town of Capon Bridge’s trick-or-treating will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 – Halloween night, the same as the Town of Romney.
Shaffer Funeral Home trunk-or-treat
Join Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney for their 2nd annual trunk or treat in Romney, held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will have a DJ under the pavilion, over 40 participants, food vendors and so much more.
American Legion Post 317 trunk-or-treat
Post 137 in Capon Bridge will hold their trunk-or-treat in the back parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Kids should come in costume, and should expect lots of candy and Halloween treats at this community event.
Covenant Baptist Church trunk-or-treat
Starting at 6 at Covenant Baptist Church in Romney, come out for tricks, treats and the fun maze, which will return this year, rain or shine.
New Leaf Greenhouse trunk-or-treat
New Leaf Greenhouse, located at 34050 Northwestern Pike in Burlington, will hold their safe, family-friendly trunk-or-treat at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
South Branch Inn trunk-or-treat
The trunk-or-treat at South Branch Inn returns to Sunrise Summit on Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free to the public, and folks can come participate by decorating a car or truck and passing out candy and goodies. For more information, contact Shellmarie Skinner at 304-839-4267.
If you have a Halloween event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
