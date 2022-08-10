“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying; neither shall there be any more pain, for the former things are passed away.”
Birthday wishes to Diana Perry, Aug. 1; Sharon Orndorff, Aug. 4; Kelly Cowgill and Stephanie Hogan, Aug. 5; Gavin Hott Aug. 6, Janet Hott, Aug. 8, Janice Ott, Aug. 10, Chuck Pyles, Aug. 11; Luca Kaden Mase and Jeff Keener, Aug. 13; Calvin Largent Jr., Aug. 16; twins Anthony and Austin Voit, Dalton Stafford and John Ott, Aug. 17; Caleb Bohrer and Geselle Haines, Aug. 8; Linda Lambert and Natalie Daughtery, Aug. 19; Pam Moreland, Aug. 23; Evangaline Sipes Shutt, Aug. 24.
Anniversary wishes to Wayne and Bonnie Stotler, Aug. 3; son Gary and Vickie Malcolm, Aug. 6; Mike and Dora Martin, Aug. 11; Frank and Linda Lambert, Aug. 17.
We got to attend the Peach Festival on Saturday. There were a lot of vendors set up; we didn’t stay long – it was just too hot. Met a few friends. Granddaughter had a tent for Usborne books, and did very well. Got a couple gifts. It sure has been hot, but I’m not complaining. Winter will be here before we know it.
The late Burt and Estella Shanholtz Montgomery reunion will be Saturday, Aug. 20 at Capon Chapel pavilion. Lunch will be served at 12:30. There will be an auction, and meat furnished. Help get the word spread.
School will be starting Aug. 22; please watch for the buses and children along the road. Remember to say prayers for the school year and all that work there.
Sympathy to Terri Santymire, husband Mike and daughters Amber and Torrie in her passing. Terri fought 6 years with breast cancer. Never heard her complain, always concerned about others. She was very happy to have family get together last Saturday. It had been 3 years since all 6 siblings had been together. So happy they got to have a reunion. She will be missed with her smile and prayers.
Prayers for Crystal Moreland, Mary Moreland, Betty Kidwell, Charlotte Malcolm, Gary Glover, Warren Racey, Bonnie Stotler, Jack Bender, Timmy Rannells, Nathan Travis, George Lease Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.