“Nothing is hidden from God. God knows our complexities and quirks; he ‘gets’ us better than our closest friends. Best of all, He cares.” God is with you throughout the day, lighting your path and guiding you with His wisdom.
I am back to writing my column. I had a heart attack after Christmas and have recently had triple bypass surgery and was in the hospital for 16 days. I am at home, recuperating and doing well. God has been so good to me, and he’s continuing to see me through.
Happy birthday wishes to Tanner Martin, Feb. 5; grandson Allen Owens, Feb. 6; Billy Dean, Feb. 7; Brayden Owens Lambert, Feb. 8; our son Gary Malcolm, Feb. 11; Eddie Dean, Feb. 11; Patty Campbell, Feb. 12. Birthday wishes to all I missed in January.
Special belated birthday wishes to Catherine McKenery on Jan. 22. She celebrated 91 years young with a party at her son Joe’s in Fort Ashby.
Anniversary wishes to my nephew Glenn and Peggy Stafford on Feb. 8.
Big birth celebration in our family. Great-grandson Weston was born on Jan. 19, weighing 8 pounds, 10 ounces. He is the son of Kaye Funk and Allen Owens, and grandson of Gary and Vickie Malcolm.
Since I last wrote, so many have went on to be with the Lord. Prayers have gone up for each. With the virus, a lot have not been able to say goodbye. The virus has taken many of my cousins, friends and classmates, but we will be reunited again someday.
Please keep these in your prayers: Rogie Montgomery, Alice Roksandich, Terri Santymire, John Sturgeon, Keith Lambert Sr., Don Perry, Scott Bohrer and also all those with the virus.
