Monday, May 30. We remember all those who have died in the fight to preserve our freedoms. From World War I to Vietnam War. The Timber Ridge Christian Church placed American flags on the graves of 62 veterans who are buried in their cemetery. The cemetery also contains the graves of 27 soldiers from the Civil War.
Sunday, June 19 the Timber Ridge Church will hold their annual Homecoming/Memorial Service. Sunday school 10 a.m. Monday worship service 11 a.m., followed by a carry-in covered dish lunch in the Sunday school building. There will not be an afternoon worship service.
Congratulations to all of the graduating seniors. The Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be awarding scholarships to recent graduates and continuing education scholarships to 4 students at their 4th of July celebration which will be held on the 4th.
I hope everyone had a happy Memorial Day celebration. If you were holding a child’s graduation party, a barbecue in your backyard or traveling to visit relatices, I hope it was a safe journey with the heavy traffic and crowded airports.
Happy birthday wishes to Sharon Jenkins, June 14, and Patrick Cash, June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.