7 on Fairmont State honors lists
Seven Hampshire County residents are among nearly 1,000 Fairmont State University students honored for their academic achievements in the spring 2022 semester.
Ashley Marshall and Shyann Strawderman were named to the President’s List for carrying a 4.0 grade-point average as fulltime students.
Allison Hott, Grant Landis, Wesley Landis, Chloe Myers and Tia Stout are on the Dean’s List with at least a 3.4 GPA.
Lease graduates from Bridgewater College
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — Lexi M. Lease of Slanesville graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in biochemistry from Bridgewater College during the May 7 Commencement exercises.
Her final semester’s GPA earned her a spot on the Dean’s List for Spring 2022.
About 335 undergraduate and 30 graduate students from the Class of 2022 received degrees.
Cum laude honors, requiring a 3.4 grade-point average, were earned by 56 graduates.
2 earn SNHU accolade
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Capon Bridge man is a President’s List scholar and a Romney woman is on the Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University for the winter 2022 term.
Erik Williams of Capon Bridge made the President’s List for carrying at least a 3.7 grade-point average full-time as an undergraduate.
Mary Kirby of Romney made the Dean’s List with a 3.5 GPA as a full-time undergrad.
SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. It now has more than 165,000 students worldwide.
Davis earns dean’s honors
A Capon Bridge woman has earned Dean’s List honors at Alderson-Broaddus University for the spring semester.
Danielle Davis got the honor for carrying at least a 3.6 grade-point average as a full-time student at the school in Philippi.
14 named to Shepherd U. Dean’s List
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Of the 872 students named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the Spring 2022 semester, 14 are from Hampshire County.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
The Hampshire honorees are Zoe Grim, Lillian Robins, Susannah Ruth Sine and Alyssa Ward of Augusta; Renee Killough of Bloomery; Audree Carpenter, Savannah Garrett and Colton Heavner of Capon Bridge; Beverly Dean, Benjamin Lambert, Emma Shreve and Paul Teter of Romney; Meredith Milleson and Maryanna Milleson of Springfield.
