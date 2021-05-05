SHEPHERDSTOWN — Two women from Hampshire County are among 27 from 12 majors that Shepherd University inducted into its most exclusive honor society during a virtual ceremony.
McMurran Scholar is the highest academic honor awarded at Shepherd. Criteria includes maintaining a minimum 3.86 grade-point average and being nominated by a minimum of 3 faculty members and approved by the faculty at large.
The Hampshire inductees, both from Capon Bridge, are:
• Carrie Goad, pursuing a B.S. in social work; and
• Makayla Gibson, pursuing a B.S. in health promotion and exercise science.
Shepherd faculty created the award of McMurran Scholar in 1961. It is named for Joseph McMurran, Shepherd College principal from 1872-1882, who always regarded his role in establishing Shepherd as the most important achievement of his life.
To view the virtual ceremony, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XluDifLpVjg.
3 win Allegany scholarships
CUMBERLAND — Three Hampshire County residents have been awarded scholarships by the Allegany College of Maryland Foundation to attend the school this academic year.
Adeline Campbell of Springfield won both the Belt Construction Group Scholarship and Quarry Ridge Scholarship; Marisa Hott of Romney won the Louise and George Schmitt Respiratory Therapy Scholarship; and Jessica Riggleman of Green Spring won the Joe Paul Dental Hygiene Equipment Scholarship;
The foundation offers more than 2,500 scholarships annually.
Davis and Elkins honors Alderman
ELKINS — Davis and Elkins College students were recognized for academic achievements during the annual Honors Convocation. Ceremonies were conducted by departments throughout campus.
Cora Alderman of Points won the academic achievement award from the Department of Biology and Environmental Science
Davis and Elkins College is related to the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.).
Two joins honor society
Two students from Hampshire County have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
David Middleton of Springfield was initiated at Arkansas State University.
Emilie Embrey of Shanks was initiated at Frostburg State University.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines.
