Weather was real wintery for the weekend here in Hampshire County, with snow of 3-5 inches reported in most areas and very cold temps of low teens over the weekend. But the spring flowers are in bloom in many yards.
It’s maple syrup harvesting time, and the annual Highland County, Va. Festival is under way for the weekends of March 12 and 13, and the 19th and 20th. This was one of the events that Ernie and myself always anticipated attending, which we miss now because of health. Several folks from here still make their way each year to Monterey, Va. and surrounding communities.
Kirby Assembly of God Church had 111 in attendance for the service Sunday, March 13, and Pastor Metzler was proud to announce the newly appointed Youth Pastors being Shane and Morgan Ennis. The week before the service was ministered by Missionary Family serving in Mumbai, India, and looking ahead to April 1, 2 and 3, we will be having revival services with the Boggs family.
Several of the men of the church attended the “Ignite” men’s rally at Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va. over the weekend.
Rod and Cinda Bowman spent Friday in Morgantown with daughter Renee and husband Tom Pownall and grandsons Jack and Dean. Special wishes to Renee on her birthday, and they also had a visit from Joyce Bingham and Anthony of Augusta.
Rod and Cinda, along with Joyce Bingham and Anthony Lupton visited with Marion and Margaret Rog while in Morgantown, and also Anthony had an appointment with his doctor.
Congratulations to newlyweds Molly Landis and Cody Eyler on March 5 at Mountain View A/G Church and a beautiful reception at the Cox Farm.
Sending belated birthday wishes to a couple young fellows here in Kirby – Mr. Greg Rinker and Mr. Pete Hobbie.
Sending special birthday salute also to Justin Funk, E.J. Ayers, Mark Rexrode, Randy Wilson and Steve Hott.
My brother, Preston Poland of Fisher, is now a resident at the E.A. Hawse Nursing Home in Baker.
Sad news to report of lifetime resident Jack Michael passing on, and funeral will be at the Kirby A/G Church on Tuesday the 15th, and burial will follow at Hott’s Chapel Cemetery. Deepest sympathy is extended to wife Irene and sons, Marvin, Kenny and Jason, and daughter-in-laws, grandsons and granddaughters and the extended family.
Also, 97-year-old Marie (Smith) Ruckman passed away in Pennsylvania last week. She was born and raised in Horn Camp and attended the old 1-room school here.
Another death last week was Gladys Shanholtzer Crouse of Winchester. Gladys spent her teen years in Kirby, where she lived with her uncle and aunt, Chester and Savilla Shanholtzer, and cousin Richard who survives in Romney. Gladys attended Kirby A/G Church and graduated from Romney High School and was a reporter for a news column in the Hampshire Review. Surviving is her husband Melvin Crouse, a daughter, grandson and great-granddaughter in Winchester, and a sister, Linda Cunningham, in Tennessee.
Sympathy going to the mentioned families and to Sue Buckley Evans of Romney and to the Orndorff families of Delray on the loss of brothers Charles and Harold. Also, Mike Smith’s family of Romney.
